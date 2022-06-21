33.6 C
Press release – Corporate sustainability reporting agreement: press conference tomorrow, Wednesday at 17.00 CEST

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mar 21 giugno 2022

When: Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 17.00 CEST

Where: European Parliament in Brussels, Anna Politkovskaya press conference room (0A50), Spaak building

How: Accredited media representatives can attend the press conference physically. Journalists wishing to ask questions remotely need to connect via Interactio.

The press conference will also be web streamed live and recorded on the Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

Background

Today, Parliament and Council negotiators reached a provisional agreement on the Corporate Sustainability Reporting directive, which sets obligations for large companies to disclose their impact on the environment, human rights, social standards and work ethics.

Read more in the press release after the deal here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20220620IPR33415/

