(AGENPARL) – gio 26 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

05/26/2022 09:30 AM EDT

The Library of Congress is now home to a huge collection of nearly 100 pocket globes — miniature globes that were fashionable art objects from the 17th to 19th centuries, during the age of exploration. The globes, perhaps three inches in diameter, were made of everything from ivory to papier mache, some housed in expensive sharkskin boxes. The family and foundation of the late Jay I. Kislak donated 74 pocket globes to the Library recently, adding to the collector’s prodigious donations to the Library’s Geography and Map Division.

🔊 Listen to this