Ontario Working for Workers by Launching First-Ever Review of Occupational Illnesses

Final report will drive improvements to ensure the system supports injured workers

April 12, 2022

TORONTO — The Ontario government is working for workers by launching the first-ever review of the province’s occupational illness system. Conducted by the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, an independent research centre with expertise in studying complex community health issues, the review will evaluate how occupational illnesses in Ontario are identified, monitored, and prevented. The review will deliver lasting change for injured workers and their families.

“Our government has a workers-first plan to build stronger families, stronger communities and a future where no one is left behind,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Ontario has one of the strongest health and safety records in the country, but we need to make sure our system works for everyone. I have tasked this team of independent experts to find a clear path forward that improves supports for injured workers and their families. Change is coming to the system, and we are going to get it done.”

In February, Minister McNaughton formally recognized Parkinson’s Disease as an occupational disease linked to work-related McIntyre Powder exposure leading to faster injury compensation claims for workers and their families.

“As science advances and our understanding of occupational disease evolves, we need to make sure our systems of support keep up,” says Jeffery Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB. “It is crystal clear we need everyone involved in the occupational disease system to work together to prevent illnesses in the first place, and properly identify them when they do happen.”

Quick Facts

– The Ontario government and the WSIB are partnering to launch the first-ever review of the province’s occupational illness system.

– An occupational illness is a condition that results from exposure to a physical, chemical, or biological agent in the workplace to the extent that the normal physiological mechanisms are affected and the health of the worker is impaired.

– The WSIB is an independent agency that provides loss of earnings and other benefits to workers and their survivors, health care, and assists in early, safe return to work for workers injured on the job or made ill by an occupational disease.

Additional Resources

