Ontario Building Upgraded Long-Term Care Beds in Etobicoke

Ongoing investments in new projects will bring much-needed beds to the province

April 04, 2022

TORONTO — The Ontario government is adding 342 upgraded long-term care beds in Etobicoke by constructing a new building for one existing home and renovating a second home. This is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “When the renovation at Dom Lipa and the new building for Eatonville Care Centre are completed, 342 residents will have a new place to call home in Etobicoke, near their family and friends.”

The projects are:

– Dom Lipa, licensed to the Slovenian Linden Foundation, will upgrade 22 long-term care beds through renovations to the existing building, resulting in a modernized 58-bed home; and

– Eatonville Care Centre, licensed to Rykka Care Centres LP, will add 320 upgraded long-term care beds to the development pipeline when the existing 247 bed-home is replaced by a new, modern 320-bed building. To create the larger, redeveloped home, 73 beds have been proposed to be transferred from Cooksville Care Centre, which is also licensed to Rykka Care Centres LP.

Dom Lipa will continue to provide cultural services to residents from the Slovenian community as well as other Southern and Eastern European communities. Eatonville Care Centre has proposed to offer specialized services including behavioural support, palliative care, and convalescent care.

Construction at Dom Lipa and Eatonville Care Centre is expected to start between Spring 2024 and Spring 2025.

There are now 5,620 new and 5,239 upgraded long-term care beds in development, under construction or completed across 42 projects in Toronto.

The government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.

– As of today, Ontario now has 26,323 new and 22,469 upgraded beds in the development pipeline – which means more than 87 percent of the 30,000 net new beds being delivered are in the planning, construction and opening stages of the development process.

– Ontario plans to invest an additional $3.7 billion, beginning in 2024-25, on top of the historic $2.68 billion already invested, to support this new series of allocations for the development of 10,000 net new and more than 12,000 upgraded beds across the province. These historic investments would bring the total to $6.4 billion since spring 2019.

– Ontario is providing long-term care homes with $868 million in additional funding to help protect the health and safety of residents, staff and caregivers, and to ensure residents get the care they need and deserve. This funding will cover the extraordinary costs of COVID-19 in 2021-2022. $328 million of it is being used primarily to address the enhanced measures enacted in response to the Omicron variant.

“I am very happy to see more long-term care beds built right here in Etobicoke Centre. This very welcome addition to our community will help many families to take care of their aging parents, making sure they are cared for in a loving and improved to modern standards environment, while also remaining in their home community of Etobicoke.”

– Minister Kinga Surma

MPP for Etobicoke Centre

