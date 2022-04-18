(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

The Kluge Center is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for our endowed fellowship programs at the Library of Congress. The Center offers residential fellowships to scholars and thought leaders to make use of the Library’s vast collections and digital resources.

Four of our programs have a consolidated deadline of July 15, 2022. These fellowship programs include:

The Kluge Center encourages research in the humanities and social sciences that makes use of the Library’s large and varied collections. Interdisciplinary and cross-cultural research is particularly welcome in the Kluge Fellowship program. The fellowship is open to scholars in the humanities, social sciences, and related fields with special consideration given to those whose projects demonstrate relevance to contemporary challenges.

The Kluge Fellowship in Digital Studies provides an opportunity for scholars who utilize digital methods to make use of the Library’s large and varied digital collections and resources and curatorial expertise, and join an emerging community of digital scholarship practitioners. Interdisciplinary and cross-cultural research is particularly welcome in the Kluge Digital Studies program. The fellowship is open to scholars in the humanities, social sciences, and related fields with special consideration given to those whose projects demonstrate relevance to contemporary challenges.

The David B. Larson Fellowship provides an opportunity for qualified scholars to apply for a post-doctoral fellowship in the field of health and spirituality. The fellowship is designed to continue Dr. Larson’s legacy of promoting meaningful scholarly study of health and spirituality, two important and increasingly interrelated fields. It seeks to encourage the pursuit of scholarly excellence in the scientific study of the relation of religiosity and spirituality to physical, mental, and social health.

The John B. Lovelace Fellowship provides an opportunity for qualified scholars to apply for a post-doctoral fellowship for advanced research based on the Alan Lomax Collection. The Jon B. Lovelace Fellowship supports scholarly research that contributes significantly to a greater understanding of the work of Alan Lomax and the cultural traditions he documented over the course of a vigorous and highly productive 70-year career.

Application Information

