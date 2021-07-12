(AGENPARL) – lun 12 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Clark to Make an Announcement

July 12, 2021

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be joined by Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan – Woodbridge, as well as members of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and Greenbelt Foundation to make an announcement.

Date:

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 9 a.m.

Media availability to follow

Location:

Woodbridge, ON

Notes:

Media Contacts

Krystle Caputo

Minister’s Office

Conrad Spezowka

Communications Branch

