06/28/2022 03:18 PM EDT

The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater will reopen its doors to patrons with a new season of film screenings on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning July 15. The relaunch of the film screenings at the art deco theater has several new offerings focused on a different theme every month. In July, “Packard Campus Potpourri” will […]

