mar 19 aprile 2022

Former Health Care Staffing Executive Convicted of Obstructing FTC Investigation Into Wage-Fixing Allegations

Neeraj Jindal of Texas has been convicted of obstructing a Federal Trade Commission investigation, following an eight-day trial in the Eastern District of Texas.

April 14, 2022

