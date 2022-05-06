(AGENPARL) – ven 06 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/06/2022 02:27 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo today in Libreville. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Moussa Adamo discussed the strong U.S.-Gabonese bilateral relationship, regional security issues, collaboration in multilateral institutions including the UN Security Council, and shared commitment to address health and climate challenges.

