(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/05/2022 10:54 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Angolan President João Lourenço in Luanda. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Lourenço discussed deepening our strong bilateral relationship and the importance of bolstering trade and U.S. private investment and promoting progress on economic reforms and anti-corruption initiatives. They addressed our work together to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and address the climate crisis. The Deputy Secretary and President also discussed opportunities for expanded cooperation on regional security and cooperation among Atlantic nations on shared maritime challenges and opportunities in the Atlantic Basin.

