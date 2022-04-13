(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/12/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Kathryn Campbell to discuss actions allies and partners are taking to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his enablers to account for the unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine, as well as ongoing efforts to provide support to Ukraine. They condemned the horrific atrocities committed by members of Russia’s forces and expressed resolve to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Both welcomed the recent AUKUS Leaders’ Statement and the continued close cooperation the partnership represents. The Deputy Secretary highlighted her concern about recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and discussed opportunities to continue collaborating with partners and allies to advance peace and stability in the region, including in the Taiwan Strait.

