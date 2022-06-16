31.9 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 16, 2022
Department of State-2022-06-16 00:31

RT @SecBlinken: As authorized by @POTUS, I am directing the drawdown of $350 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment & supplies for Ukra…
Twitter – Department of State

