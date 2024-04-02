(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French President Macron

Readout

April 2, 2024

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French President Emmanuel Macron today. Secretary Blinken and President Macron reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression. They also agreed on the importance of preventing the conflict in Gaza from expanding, including avoiding escalation in Lebanon; discussed challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China; and discussed efforts to bolster global food security through coordination on the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS).

