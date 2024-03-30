(AGENPARL) - Roma, 30 Marzo 2024

You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Second United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Diplomatic Working Group Meeting on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Cyber Activities [ https://www.state.gov/second-united-states-japan-republic-of-korea-trilateral-diplomatic-working-group-meeting-on-democratic-peoples-republic-of-korea-cyber-activities/ ] 03/29/2024 08:06 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

On March 29, the United States hosted the second meeting of the U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) Trilateral Diplomatic Working Group to counter cyber threats posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), following the first trilateral Working Group in Tokyo in December 2023. Led by U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Lyn Debevoise, Japanese Ambassador in charge of Cyber Policy Kumagai Naoki, and ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for North Korean Nuclear Affairs Lee Jun-il, the group reviewed the substantial progress made in deepening trilateral collaboration to disrupt the DPRK’s ability to generate revenue through malicious cyber activity and IT workers, which it uses to fund its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs.

Through this working group, the United States, the ROK, and Japan will continue to coordinate on a wide range of trilateral actions, underscoring the historic cooperation agreed to at the Camp David Summit, to share information, disrupt DPRK IT worker networks, engage partners and private industry on the DPRK cyber threat, and develop trilateral capacity building assistance efforts.

