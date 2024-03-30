Close Menu
Trending
sabato 30 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Second United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Diplomatic Working Group Meeting on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Cyber Activities

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 30 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – sab 30 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Second United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Diplomatic Working Group Meeting on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Cyber Activities [ https://www.state.gov/second-united-states-japan-republic-of-korea-trilateral-diplomatic-working-group-meeting-on-democratic-peoples-republic-of-korea-cyber-activities/ ] 03/29/2024 08:06 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
On March 29, the United States hosted the second meeting of the U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) Trilateral Diplomatic Working Group to counter cyber threats posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), following the first trilateral Working Group in Tokyo in December 2023.  Led by U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Lyn Debevoise, Japanese Ambassador in charge of  Cyber Policy Kumagai Naoki, and ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for North Korean Nuclear Affairs Lee Jun-il, the group reviewed the substantial progress made in deepening trilateral collaboration to disrupt the DPRK’s ability to generate revenue through malicious cyber activity and IT workers, which it uses to fund its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs.
Through this working group, the United States, the ROK, and Japan will continue to coordinate on a wide range of trilateral actions, underscoring the historic cooperation agreed to at the Camp David Summit, to share information, disrupt DPRK IT worker networks, engage partners and private industry on the DPRK cyber threat, and develop trilateral capacity building assistance efforts.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl