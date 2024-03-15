(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Austrian President Van der Bellen
03/15/2024 03:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Austrian President Van der Bellen today in Vienna, Austria. Secretary Blinken and President Van der Bellen emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Austria partnership in supporting humanitarian needs in Ukraine and continuing to enforce the integrity of EU sanctions on Russia. The Secretary thanked Austria for critical humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and support for Israel’s right to ensure October 7 can never be repeated.

