(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Silina [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-meeting-with-latvian-prime-minister-silina/ ] 03/14/2024 08:31 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell met today with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Washington. Deputy Secretary Campbell expressed appreciation for Latvia’s contributions to the NATO Alliance over the last 20 years and discussed preparations for the July NATO Summit in Washington. The Deputy Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for Latvia’s steadfast support for Ukraine and commitment to our shared democratic values. Deputy Secretary Campbell and Prime Minister Silina agreed on the importance of engaging Indo-Pacific partners.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________