67th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) will convene in Vienna, Austria from March 14 – 22. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will serve as Head of Delegation for the United States during the High-Level Segment from March 14 – 15 with support from Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson and the White House Director of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Dr. Rahul Gupta. INL Deputy Assistant Secretary Maggie Nardi and Ambassador Laura Holgate will serve as the Co-Heads of Delegation for the Regular Session.

The CND provides a unique opportunity for countries to work collectively to advance solutions to the most challenging drug issues. Synthetic drugs are fueling a public health crisis that affects communities across the United States and around the globe. The United States aims to set international action to address the threats posed by synthetic drugs as a top CND priority.

The United States will work to place two additional fentanyl precursor chemicals under international control, advance the efforts of the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, and drive concrete action to address synthetic drug-related challenges including overdose prevention and responses.

