Under Secretary Fernandez’s Meeting with President Abinader of the Dominican Republic

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez met with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic (DR) on March 12 in Punta Cana. The Under Secretary applauded the DR for hosting the United States and Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) country members to discuss shared foreign policy priorities and complimentary initiatives for the region, including their support on the Economic and Health Dialogue of the Americas, the ADD Consultative Dialogue on Supply Chain Partnerships, and ongoing efforts to advance key goals for the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity.

Under Secretary Fernandez underscored the United States’ interest in deepening economic ties with the DR and working together to address key supply chain issues, including medical supply chains and semiconductor supply chains. The Under Secretary discussed the Dominican Republic’s interest in plugging into semiconductor supply chains and ongoing studies and strategies to develop the infrastructure, human capital and policies needed for a thriving semiconductor supply industry. The Dominican Republic’s successful experience building a thriving manufacturing sector for apparel, medical devices and electrical products shows its potential to progress into more advanced electronics, as discussed in a recent report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Their meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening U.S.-DR bilateral ties to drive inclusive and equitable economic growth in the DR and across the Western Hemisphere.

