Agenparl English

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz   

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz   
Readout
March 5, 2024
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller: 
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz in Washington.  Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel’s right to ensure the October 7 terrorist attacks can never be repeated.  The Secretary underscored the importance of reaching an agreement to achieve the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, which would lead to a temporary ceasefire and allow additional humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza.  The Secretary emphasized that even as talks to reach such an agreement proceed, Israel must take urgent steps to expand the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid, including by opening additional crossings.  The Secretary underscored the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to any major military operation in Rafah, given the risks to civilians.  Secretary Blinken stressed that the United States supports steps to advance enduring peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
Tags
Tags

Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Israel Israel-Hamas Conflict Office of the Spokesperson The Secretary of State
