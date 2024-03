Pharmacy Owner and Operations Manager Convicted of $2.3M Ohio Medicaid Fraud

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 Feb. 28, 2024 – Pharmacy Owner and Operations Manager Convicted of $2.3 Million Ohio Medicaid Fraud;

A federal jury convicted an Ohio pharmacist and his operations manager, a pharmacy technician, for conspiring to defraud Ohio’s Medicaid program.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/pharmacy-owner-and-operations-manager-convicted-of-23m-ohio-medicaid-fraud

