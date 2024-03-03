Bulgaria National Day

(AGENPARL) – dom 03 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, please accept my best wishes to the people of Bulgaria on the 146th anniversary of the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria.

The United States deeply values our more than 120 years of diplomatic relations with Bulgaria. Our partnership, based on shared democratic ideals, fosters peace and prosperity for both our nations and contributes to the unity and security of Europe and the transatlantic community.

We recognize Bulgaria’s commitment to deepening its integration into European institutions, ensuring its energy security and economic vitality, and enhancing its partnership with NATO Allies. We are united in our efforts to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their country and their freedom from the Kremlin’s war of aggression.

I look forward to further partnership in promoting a more secure, prosperous, and equitable future for our two freedom-loving nations.

