domenica 3 Marzo 2024
Agenparl English

Bulgaria National Day

(AGENPARL) – dom 03 marzo 2024
Bulgaria National Day [ https://www.state.gov/bulgaria-national-day-2/ ] 03/03/2024 12:01 AM EST
Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
On behalf of the United States of America, please accept my best wishes to the people of Bulgaria on the 146th anniversary of the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria.
The United States deeply values our more than 120 years of diplomatic relations with Bulgaria. Our partnership, based on shared democratic ideals, fosters peace and prosperity for both our nations and contributes to the unity and security of Europe and the transatlantic community.
We recognize Bulgaria’s commitment to deepening its integration into European institutions, ensuring its energy security and economic vitality, and enhancing its partnership with NATO Allies. We are united in our efforts to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their country and their freedom from the Kremlin’s war of aggression.
I look forward to further partnership in promoting a more secure, prosperous, and equitable future for our two freedom-loving nations.
