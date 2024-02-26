PRESS RELEASE: UN Environment Assembly opens with calls for stronger multilateral action

(AGENPARL) – lun 26 febbraio 2024 Opening remarks of the UNEA President, H.E: Ms. Leila Benali

26th February 2024, 10.00 a.m.

Excellencies,

Distinguished delegates,

Colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to the sixth session of the United

Nations Environment Assembly.

I acknowledge all the hard work undertaken to get us to where we are

today.

I want to thank the Executive Director, Ms. Inger Andersen, and the very

capable and efficient UNEP Secretariat, for preparing for this important

gathering.

Thank you to His Excellency Firas Khouri, Ambassador and Permanent

Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Nairobi and the

Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives, for steering us

through the Open-ended Committee of Permanent Representatives. My

thanks to my colleagues, members of the UNEA and CPR bureaux.

You are all working long hours to move the negotiations forward. Thank

you all!

— — —

Established in 2012, the United Nations Environment Assembly is the

world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment. Its doors

are open to all.

Five successful sessions have gaveled over 90 resolutions that have

spurred action on critically important issues, from biodiversity and health,

to financing for development, plastic pollution, water resources

management, sustainable consumption and production, and protecting

the environment in areas affected by armed conflict and disasters,

amongst many others.

Once again, the international community is looking to us to deliver.

This is our moment to advance the global environmental agenda, to build

on the pledges made in previous sessions and in the different

environmental processes that occur between the sessions of the

Environment Assembly.

We are living in a time of turmoil. And I know that in this room, there are

people who are, or who know, those deeply affected by this turmoil. Our

response must demonstrate that multilateral diplomacy can deliver.

And today, and at this UN Environment Assembly, we must accelerate

multilateral action to strengthen the environmental foundation of

sustainable development.

— — —

Time and again history has reminded us that in times of turmoil and

conflict, humanity has dug deep and changed course. Indeed, there can be

no better example of this than the United Nations, founded on the ashes

of the Second World War.

At that time, the global community made a commitment to the world that

there must be a global body dedicated to working towards peace, security,

and economic development. An organization that would upload human

rights, dignity of all, and equal rights of men and women, and of nations

large and small. Over the last decade, the UN Environment Assembly has

lived up to the spirit of the UN charter, bringing together 193 Member

States, intergovernmental organizations, the broader UN system, civil

society groups, the scientific community, and the private sector to shape

global environmental policy and decision-making.

As we meet here in 2024, we must be self-critical and work towards

inclusive, networked and effective multilateralism that can make a

tangible difference to people’s lives.

We must also include voices beyond government, of youth, indigenous

peoples and local communities, by focusing on issues of gender and

human rights, and leaving no one behind.

In the early days of the United Nations, the issues of sustainability and the

environment were not at the forefront of the international agenda. Today

these issues are front and center of our work.

Why? Because it has finally become clear to us that the environment is the

very foundation of our economies and societies. As Executive Director

Andersen has reminded us time and again, we can no longer pollute our

way to wealth. Time is running out to tackle the not only the three planetary

environmental crises of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and

pollution and waste, but all the global environmental challenges including

desertification and drought among others.

Global temperatures smashed records in 2023. The climate emergency

continues to ravage countries and people around the world – impacting

the poorest and most vulnerable the hardest.

Hundreds of thousands of species are careening towards extinction, while

over 3.2 billion people are affected by land degradation.

And millions of people are dying each year from exposure to pollution and

chemicals.

This is why at this UN Environment Assembly we will advance action on

key environmental issues.

We begin this Assembly with 19 draft resolutions submitted by countries

and two draft decisions covering environmental priorities.

During this Assembly we will aim to drive united, inclusive, and multilateral

action that addresses every element of the three planetary environmental

crises as one indivisible challenge.

And we must do so with the full engagement of civil society, private sector,

youth, and other key stakeholders to ensure a whole-of-society approach.

Together, we will focus on uniting the world under the banner of

environmental action and will put our minds and energies on key solutions

during this critical period for people and planet.

It is our time to deliver.

— — —

Excellencies, Colleagues, Friends,

We have before us a heavy agenda with many important decisions to

make. I urge all of us to engage positively and openly in the deliberations.

We have an immense responsibility ahead of us.

I count on each and every one of you to ensure that our discussions over

the next five days take place in a spirit of understanding and compromise,

commitment and urgency. We have only one blueprint for our one Earth –

it is up to us to deliver a cleaner, greener and safer future for all people.

Let’s continue our vital work. I very much look forward to engaging with

you this week.

Thank you.