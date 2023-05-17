On the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 maggio 2023 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/17/2023 04:24 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On May 17, we commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), marking the day in 1990 that the World Health Organization (WHO) delisted “homosexuality” as a medical diagnosis. We reaffirm that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons are entitled to recognition of their universal human rights.

As we mark this year’s IDAHOBIT, the United States reaffirms our commitment to exposing the harm conversion therapy practices cause to LGBTQI+ persons. We reaffirm the importance of ensuring access to evidence-based healthcare without discrimination or stigma regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics. We recommit to opposing the criminalization of LGBTQI+ status or conduct, which can drive the pathologizing of LGBTQI+ persons and the practice of so-called conversion therapy. We confirm that conversion therapy practices are inconsistent with U.S. nondiscrimination policies and ineligible for support through taxpayer-funded foreign assistance grants and contracts.

