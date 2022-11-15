Media Opportunities: Artemis I launch update

(AGENPARL) – mar 15 novembre 2022 [header.png]

Media Opportunities: Artemis I launch

Media representatives are invited to sign up for interview opportunities on Tuesday 15 November and Wednesday 16 November to speak with ESA astronauts and ESA spokespersons about the upcoming Artemis I launch and the European contributions to the Artemis mission, the European Service Module (ESM) and experiments on the Orion spacecraft.

Artemis I is an uncrewed Moon-orbiting mission, the first mission for NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the European Service Module, sending the spacecraft beyond the Moon and back.

Barring technical issues and Florida’s weather, Artemis I will be launched by NASA’s Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, scheduled for 16 November 2022, 07:04 CET (01:04 EST) – with back-up date on 19 November.

Interview opportunities

Alexander Gerst, ESA astronaut

Thomas Pesquet, ESA astronaut

Luca Parmitano, ESA astronaut

Frank De Winne, Head of the ESA European Astronaut Centre

Bernardo Patti, ISS and Exploration Programme Manager

Philippe Berthe, ESA Project Coordination Manager for the Orion European Service Module

Philippe Deloo, ESA ESM Programme Manager

Marc Steckling, Head of Space Exploration at Airbus

Ralf Zimmermann, Head of Moon Programs and Orion ESM at Airbus

Sian Cleaver, Industrial Manager Orion ESM at Airbus

About the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe’s gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA has 22 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia and Lithuania are Associate Members.

ESA has established formal cooperation with four Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

