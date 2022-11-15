    Live
    martedì, 15 Nov 2022 09:50
    Media Opportunities: Artemis I launch update

    Agenzia Spaziale Europea (ESA)

    Media representatives are invited to sign up for interview opportunities on Tuesday 15 November and Wednesday 16 November to speak with ESA astronauts and ESA spokespersons about the upcoming Artemis I launch and the European contributions to the Artemis mission, the European Service Module (ESM) and experiments on the Orion spacecraft.
    Artemis I is an uncrewed Moon-orbiting mission, the first mission for NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the European Service Module, sending the spacecraft beyond the Moon and back.
    Barring technical issues and Florida’s weather, Artemis I will be launched by NASA’s Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, scheduled for 16 November 2022, 07:04 CET (01:04 EST) – with back-up date on 19 November.
    Interview opportunities
    Alexander Gerst, ESA astronaut
    Thomas Pesquet, ESA astronaut
    Luca Parmitano, ESA astronaut
    Frank De Winne, Head of the ESA European Astronaut Centre
    Bernardo Patti, ISS and Exploration Programme Manager
    Philippe Berthe, ESA Project Coordination Manager for the Orion European Service Module
    Philippe Deloo, ESA ESM Programme Manager
    Marc Steckling, Head of Space Exploration at Airbus
    Ralf Zimmermann, Head of Moon Programs and Orion ESM at Airbus
    Sian Cleaver, Industrial Manager Orion ESM at Airbus
    About the European Space Agency
    The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe’s gateway to space.
    ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.
    ESA has 22 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia and Lithuania are Associate Members.
    ESA has established formal cooperation with four Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.
    By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.
