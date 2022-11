(AGENPARL) – mar 15 novembre 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest into the Death of Sammy Yatim Postponed

November 14, 2022

The inquest into the death of Sammy Yatim has been postponed due to a motion brought by a party on November 13, 2022. New inquest dates will be announced once determined by the presiding officer.

