Public Schedule – October 28, 2022

(AGENPARL) – ven 28 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/27/2022 09:56 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:25 a.m. Secretary Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly participate in a tour of Lithion Recycling in Montreal, Canada.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:35 a.m Secretary Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly meet with Les Filles Fattoush in Montreal, Canada.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

11:50 a.m. Secretary Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly host a conversation with rising leaders in Montreal, Canada.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

1:50 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with International Civil Aviation Organization Council Members in Montreal, Canada.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

12:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with French Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols joins Secretary Blinken on travel to Canada from October 27-28, 2022.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Spokesperson Ned Price holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————