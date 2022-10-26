Lumwana Shows Barrick’s Commitment to Copper

(AGENPARL) – mer 26 ottobre 2022 Now one of Zambia’s largest copper producers, Lumwana employs more than 4,400 people.

The transformation of Lumwana from a marginal copper asset into a world-class operation demonstrates the commitment of Barrick to expanding its copper holdings in Africa and globally, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said today.

Speaking at a media briefing at the mine, Bristow said since 2019 Lumwana’s fortunes had been turned around completely. Its life has been extended and it has been built into a profitable business, with significant growth opportunities. A solid year to date performance has kept it on track to achieve its annual production guidance.

