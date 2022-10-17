Terrorist Designation of Al-Shabaab Leaders

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/17/2022 03:31 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States remains steadfast in our support of East African and African Union-led efforts to counter the threat from al-Shabaab, one of al-Qa’ida’s most dangerous affiliates, which has killed thousands of people, including Americans, in Somalia and across East Africa.

Today, the Department of State is designating five al-Shabaab leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended:

– Mohamed Mire is a senior al-Shabaab leader responsible for the group’s strategic decision-making and leads the group’s interior wing, overseeing many of the group’s activities in Somalia.

– Yasir Jiis is an al-Shabaab leader and the commander of the armed wing, the Jabha, which conducts attack operations.

– Yusuf Ahmed Hajji Nurow, also known as Gees Ade, is the chief of al-Shabaab’s intelligence wing, the Amniyat, which plays a key role in the execution of suicide attacks and assassinations in the region.

– Mustaf ‘Ato is a senior Amniyat official responsible for coordinating and conducting al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia and Kenya and has helped plan attacks on Kenyan targets and U.S. military compounds in Kenya.

– Mohamoud Abdi Aden is an al-Shabaab leader and was part of the cell that planned the Dusit2 Hotel attack in 2019.