Cambi di riferimento del 24 agosto 2022

(AGENPARL) – mer 24 agosto 2022 �� &#x/Att;¬he; [/;ott;&#xom ];&#x/BBo;&#xx [2;&#x.184;&#x 34.;Ѷ ;Ѓ.;啢&#x 77.;( ];&#x/Sub;&#xtype;&#x /Fo;&#xoter;&#x /Ty;&#xpe /;&#xPagi;&#xnati;&#xon 0;&#x/Att;¬he; [/;ott;&#xom ];&#x/BBo;&#xx [2;&#x.184;&#x 34.;Ѷ ;Ѓ.;啢&#x 77.;( ];&#x/Sub;&#xtype;&#x /Fo;&#xoter;&#x /Ty;&#xpe /;&#xPagi;&#xnati;&#xon 0; Divisione
Relazioni con i media
Banca d’Italia
(AGENPARL) – mer 24 agosto 2022 �� &#x/Att;¬he; [/;ott;&#xom ];&#x/BBo;&#xx [2;&#x.184;&#x 34.;Ѷ ;Ѓ.;啢&#x 77.;( ];&#x/Sub;&#xtype;&#x /Fo;&#xoter;&#x /Ty;&#xpe /;&#xPagi;&#xnati;&#xon 0;&#x/Att;¬he; [/;ott;&#xom ];&#x/BBo;&#xx [2;&#x.184;&#x 34.;Ѷ ;Ѓ.;啢&#x 77.;( ];&#x/Sub;&#xtype;&#x /Fo;&#xoter;&#x /Ty;&#xpe /;&#xPagi;&#xnati;&#xon 0; Divisione