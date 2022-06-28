Manitoba News Release: Manitoba Government Allocates Additional $286,500 to Businesses through Innovation Growth Program

(AGENPARL) – mar 28 giugno 2022 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 28, 2022

Manitoba Government Allocates Additional $286,500 to Businesses Through Innovation Growth Program

The Manitoba government is allocating $286,500 through the Innovation Growth Program to four Manitoba-based businesses to help to develop and innovative products and processes, Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen announced today.

“Our government is committed to the ongoing support of small and medium-sized enterprises in Manitoba,” said Cullen. “This program supports local innovation projects that create economic growth, expand exports and encourage private sector investment in new product development.”

The Innovation Growth Program (IGP), which was launched in June 2019, is a fundamental part of Manitoba’s Economic Growth Action Plan . The program provides eligible businesses up to $100,000 in non-repayable grants on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis for eligible projects that will develop or commercialize innovative products or processes.

The latest recipients of funding from the IGP are:

– C2 Custom Furnishings Inc., East St. Paul: $85,000 to develop and commercialize a heat treatment system for beds and furniture that removes dust mites, allergens and bedbugs;

– Marsix Solutions Inc., Winnipeg: $30,500 to commercialize a portable sprayer system that produces on-demand hypochlorous acid-based disinfectant for surface cleaning;

– Optimus Gear, Winnipeg: $71,000 to commercialize a multi-use, crash-rated seat belt and buckle system for dogs; and

– TaiV Inc., Winnipeg: $100,000 to commercialize a device that detects and replaces commercials in live TV with real-time targeted ads.

“The funding we received from the Manitoba government’s Innovation Growth Program will be extremely helpful to accelerate commercialization of new innovative products that we want to bring to market,” said Carla Coyle, president and CEO, C2 Custom Furnishings Inc. “This grant will create jobs and economic growth in Manitoba and facilitate new products to be exported. Developing new innovative products involves a large amount of time, resources and money; the IGP will accelerate the process from Research and Development to Commercialization. We are very grateful for this partnership.”

The minister noted the four projects are expected to create 81 new full-time jobs and $15 million in export sales within five years.

“Optimus Gear is a company that is creating innovative products that are designed and manufactured in Manitoba,” said Gordon Templeton, founder, Optimus Gear. “The IGP grant will allow Optimus Gear to rapidly increase our national and international expansion schedule by assisting with the creation of new jobs in marketing and production.”

The Innovation Growth Program reviews applications on a quarterly basis, with the next intake open until Sept. 15. For more information about the Innovation Growth Program, visit: www.gov.mb.ca/jec/busdev/financial/igp/index.html.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-451-7109.