U.S. Copyright Office.

04/26/2022 01:02 PM EDT

The U.S. Copyright Office joins intellectual property organizations around the world in celebrating World Intellectual Property Day. This year’s theme is IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future. The Copyright Office is sharing the message that everyone, no matter their age, is a creator.

