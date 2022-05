(AGENPARL) – ven 06 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes Blog from the Library of Congress.

05/06/2022 02:25 PM EDT

Happy Birthday to the Newspaper & Current Periodical Reading Room! The reading room, located in the James Madison Building of the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, opened to the public on May 11, 1982.

🔊 Listen to this