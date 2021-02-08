lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
U.S. DECISION TO REENGAGE WITH THE UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

U.S. DECISION TO REENGAGE WITH THE UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

TODAY IN HISTORY – FEBRUARY 8

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 08 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.
Today in History – February 8 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/february-08?loclr=eatod ]
Jules Verne, author of A Journey to the Center of the Earth, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, and Around the World in Eighty Days, was born on February 8, 1828, in Nantes, France. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/february-08?loclr=eatod ].
On February 8, 1915, D. W. Griffiths controversial silent film, The Birth of a Nation, premiered in Los Angeles, California. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/february-08?loclr=eatod#the-birth-of-a-nation ].
Clickhere [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/today-in-history?loclr=eatod ] to search Today in History for other historic moments.
