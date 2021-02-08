TODAY IN HISTORY – FEBRUARY 8

(AGENPARL) – lun 08 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.

Jules Verne, author of A Journey to the Center of the Earth, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, and Around the World in Eighty Days, was born on February 8, 1828, in Nantes, France. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/february-08?loclr=eatod ].

On February 8, 1915, D. W. Griffiths controversial silent film, The Birth of a Nation, premiered in Los Angeles, California. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/february-08?loclr=eatod#the-birth-of-a-nation ].

