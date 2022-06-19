Twitter The Lincoln Project-2022-06-19 02:12 By Redazione 19 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:15 19 Giugno 2022 Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪-2022-06-19 02:15 19 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:14 19 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:09 19 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @ememess: The essence of being a MAGA “politician” is they think they’re smart enough to game the play. They may be smarter than Trump (…Twitter – The Lincoln Project 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:09Next articleRafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:14 - Advertisement - Correlati Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:15 19 Giugno 2022 Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪-2022-06-19 02:15 19 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:14 19 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:15 19 Giugno 2022 Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪-2022-06-19 02:15 19 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:14 19 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:09 19 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 02:09 19 Giugno 2022