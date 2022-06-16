Twitter The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30 By Redazione 16 Giugno 2022 0 15 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 Michela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 16 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26 16 Giugno 2022 Redazione “Dr. Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani and requested that he be included in a list of potential recipients of a presidential pardon.” -@RepPeteAguilar You don’t request a pardon if you don’t think you broke you law.Twitter – The Lincoln Project 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleZach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26Next articleMichela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 - Advertisement - Correlati Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 Michela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 16 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 Michela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 16 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26 16 Giugno 2022 Turkish MFA-2022-06-16 19:25 16 Giugno 2022