The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30

The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16

“Dr. Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani and requested that he be included in a list of potential recipients of a presidential pardon.” -@RepPeteAguilar

You don’t request a pardon if you don’t think you broke you law.
