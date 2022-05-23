(AGENPARL) – lun 23 maggio 2022 Today, Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo released the below statement following the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Pros []

Statement from Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the Launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Today, Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo released the below statement following the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity:

“Today’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity is a clear demonstration of the Biden administration’s commitment to pursuing economic engagement that benefits American workers, families, and businesses. This framework will enable the United States to expand its economic leadership in the Indo-Pacific and work with our allies and partners in the region to secure our supply chains, increase clean energy production, and cooperate on the development and regulation of emerging technologies. Nearly one billion people in the Indo-Pacific will enter the middle class over the next decade. Deepening our ties to the region is good for American workers and businesses ​and that of our partners in the region, and it is crucial to our ability to stay competitive.”

“Launching this framework would not be possible without the steadfast leadership of President Biden and the tireless work of U.S. Trade Representative Tai. This administration has spent months engaging with our allies in the region, Members of Congress from both parties, as well as leaders from the labor and business communities. We’re committed to ensuring that this framework advances U.S. interests, benefits all, and helps us tackle the economic challenges before us. I look forward to working with our partners to ensure this framework creates a more secure, fair, and prosperous America.”

