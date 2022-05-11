(AGENPARL) – mer 11 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/10/2022 08:03 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually today with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of both a unified NATO and U.S.-EU response to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and said the United States would continue to support Bulgaria’s defense modernization and energy security priorities. The two affirmed a shared vision for our Transatlantic relationship, and the Secretary reaffirmed the importance of expeditious EU accession for qualified aspirants.

