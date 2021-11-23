(AGENPARL) – mar 23 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/23/2021 03:30 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken welcomed New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to Washington, D.C. today and congratulated the Foreign Minister on New Zealand’s successful APEC Chairmanship in 2021. The Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated our shared values and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the global importance of acting on the climate crisis and underscored our close scientific cooperation in Antarctica. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Mahuta also discussed New Zealand’s new Pacific Resilience approach to the region and coordinated efforts to support Pacific partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

