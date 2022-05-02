(AGENPARL) – lun 02 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/02/2022 05:20 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

In recognition of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, the Washington Foreign Press Center will host a briefing with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on the state of world press freedom. The briefing will take place at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

