08/29/2021

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Washington, D.C.

QUESTION: Secretary Blinken, the President is saying that the threat of a further attack at the Kabul airport remains highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours. What more can you tell us about that? And are you satisfied that our U.S. forces and others are now protected given Thursday’s tragic bombing?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Martha, let me address that in a second, but if I could, I just want to say one thing at the outset. I think every American is feeling deeply the loss of our men and women in uniform in this terrible terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul – men and women who were working to bring people to safety, 110,000 people evacuated from Kabul.

But I have to tell you at the State Department we feel this loss in a particular way. I think you know this: So many of those lost were Marines. If you go to any of our embassies around the world, the first person you’re going to see is a U.S. Marine standing sentry, guarding the embassy. We couldn’t do our jobs as diplomats in any place around the world without the Marines. And of course, we certainly could not have done the job that’s been done in Kabul without these extraordinary men and women, including the 13 who gave their lives a couple of days ago. So I just wanted to share with you and others how deeply we feel this especially at the State Department.

When it comes to the risk going forward for the next couple of days, the President is exactly right: This is very high-risk. And as he said, there is a high likelihood of additional attacks between now and the 31st. What I can tell you is this, and we met again this morning with the President and our top commanders both in the field and, of course, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the Secretary of Defense, and I know that they are taking every possible precaution to keep our men and women safe. But this is the most dangerous time in an already extraordinarily dangerous mission, these last couple of days. And so we will do everything possible to keep people safe, but the risk is very high.

QUESTION: And you talk about the risk. There were urgent alerts from the State Department before Thursday’s bombing telling people to immediately get away from the gates. Yet as you know, we lost those 13 service members, more than 170 Afghans. I know force protection has since been increased, and that’s a military decision. But as a member of the President’s national security team, do you have any idea why that didn’t happen sooner given the urgent alerts? And you talk about embassies. Embassies have outer rims and they’re not guarded by the Taliban. That’s what happened there.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: I’m going to let my colleagues at – in the Defense Department address this. I think you heard General McKenzie speak to this in some detail the other day. The hard reality of this mission is that at a certain point direct contact was necessary between our people, our men and women in uniform, and those coming into the airport. And that was part of the mission.

Every effort is being made to make sure they are as safe as possible. But of course, whenever you have something as horrific as this, anytime we have a loss of life, we’re going to go back and look very hard at what was done and whether anything could have been done better. But the fact of the matter is from the get-go this was an extraordinarily dangerous mission. And in these last few days with ISIS-K clearly and actively plotting against us, the danger went up even higher.

QUESTION: And the Pentagon launched a drone strike on what was described as an ISIS planner. That was late Friday. Were they involved in some way in Thursday’s bombing, or were they suspected in planning these attacks that could come in the next day or so?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: The ISIS targets that were taken out involved two individuals who were significant planners and facilitators for ISIS, for ISIS-K, and I think we’ll have more details on exactly what they did and what they were responsible for in the days ahead.

QUESTION: And we know this is a dangerous period. The Pentagon does say that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Kabul airport has already begun. We know more than 100,000 people have already been evacuated, a historic number which did take an incredible amount of work. But can you get all the American citizens who want to leave and our Afghan allies who are at risk out by the Tuesday deadline, especially given this threat?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: We’re doing everything possible to do just that. We have about 300 American citizens left who have indicated to us that they want to leave. We are very actively working to help them get to the airport, get on a plane, and get out of Afghanistan.

QUESTION: The administration keeps saying the commitment to our Afghan allies doesn’t end on the 31st, but your spokesman said the airport will not be open on September 1st, and the Taliban obviously can’t secure its safety even when U.S. forces are present; so how do you realistically think any American citizens or Afghan partners who are left behind will be able to fly out? What would you say to them on how to get out?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Martha, a few things. First, just about 24 hours ago a very senior Taliban leader spoke on television and on the radio throughout Afghanistan and repeatedly assured the Afghan people that they would be free to travel after August 31st. And he —

QUESTION: But Secretary Blinken, they do not trust – I mean, I know you say you don’t trust the Taliban, but now you’re telling me we should trust what the Taliban said.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: I’m not – no, I’m not – I’m not —

