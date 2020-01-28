28 Gennaio 2020
SALLUST

(AGENPARL) -New York City & Oxford, mar 28 gennaio 2020

William W. Batstone, Professor of Classics, The Ohio State University,Andrew Feldherr, Professor of Classics, Princeton University

William W. Batstone, Ph.D. Berkeley, works on literature and theory with a focus on the Latin literature of the Republic and triumviral period. He has published on both authors (Plautus, Cicero, Catullus, Caesar, Vergil, and Sulpicia) and theory (lyric, pastoral, Bakhtin, didactic, postmodernism, reception, and reader response), and is currently working on a web-based text and commentary on Cicero’s Catilinarian Orations for Dickinson College Commentaries and a monograph on Sallust’s Bellum Catilinae.

Andrew Feldherr received his Ph. D. from Berkeley and has taught at Princeton University since 1997. His research interests focus on Roman historiography and Augustan poetry and he is the author of books on Livy and Ovid as well as articles on Catullus, Horace, Vergil, Sallust, Cicero, and Tacitus. His current project is a monograph on Sallust entitled After the Past: Sallust on History and Writing History.

William W. Batstone
D. C. Earl
Ulrike Egelhaaf-Gaiser
Andrew Feldherr
Erik Gunderson
Friedrich Klingner
Christina S. Kraus
Antonio La Penna
Kurt Latte
D. S. Levene
Patricia J. Osmond
R. Renehan
Eduard Schwartz
Thomas Wiedemann

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/sallust-9780198790983?cc=us&lang=en

