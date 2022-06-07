(AGENPARL) – mar 07 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Of the People Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/07/2022 04:17 PM EDT

The Library of Congress is pleased to open applications for the second round of funding in the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative grant program. These grants will support libraries, archives, museums and higher education institutions to create projects that remix and reuse the Library’s digital collections in creative and imaginative ways. In addition, these projects must […]

🔊 Listen to this