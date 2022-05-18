(AGENPARL) – mer 18 maggio 2022 What’s New in Exporting brings you the latest events and best trade resources from the U.S. Commercial Service. []

Surviving and Thriving in Challenging Times:

Celebrating U.S. Small Businesses

in the Global MarketplaceMay 26 at 2 pm ET

Speakers include Zaheer Faruqui (Aventure Aviation), Klein Ileleji (JUA Technologies Intl) and Joan Laureano (Krystalos)

How do you keep your business growing while navigating challenges? Continued opportunities in global markets and federal government export assistance have helped many U.S. companies stay successful in recent years.

Three U.S. exporters describe their experiences in this inspirational session. You’ll also hear from government trade experts about programs & services that are available to help you map out a winning export strategy.

There is no fee, but advance registration is required.

Hosted by the U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Exporter Tools:

Look Up Your HS Code(s)

Do you know your export product’s HS code? We tell you why and how to classify your product.

Identifying your product’s Harmonized System (HS) code is the first step in determining duty rates.

Upcoming Events This Month

Clean Technology Export Opportunities for U.S. Firms

WEBINAR

May 24 at 1 pm EDT – Virtual

Global eCommerce Trends Coffee Chat: Canada and Mexico

WEBINAR

May 25 at 11 a.m. EDT – Virtual

