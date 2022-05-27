(AGENPARL) – ven 27 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/26/2022 09:27 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto at the Department of State.

2:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH M. ALLEN

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to The Bahamas and Barbados from May 22-27, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONFLICT AND STABILIZATION OPERATIONS ANNE A. WITKOWSKY

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

