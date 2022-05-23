(AGENPARL) – lun 23 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/22/2022 08:59 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

4:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at and moderates an event to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, in Tokyo, Japan.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

5:50 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo, Japan.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to The Bahamas and Barbados from May 22-27, 2022.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

