SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken holds a meet and greet with personnel from the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, in New York, New York.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)

10:55 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a UN Security Council Meeting on Food Insecurity and Conflict, in New York, New York.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

12:50 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the International Migration Review Forum in New York, New York.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

4:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a Private Sector Roundtable on Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine, in New York, New York.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)

5:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken visits the Ukrainian Institute of America, in New York, New York.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

4:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

