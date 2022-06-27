Public Schedule – June 27, 2022

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/26/2022 08:23 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

4:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon meets with Swiss Ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

Under Secretary Zeya attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH M. ALLEN

Senior Official Allen travels to California and Hawaii from June 27-30, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

NoDepartment Press Briefing.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this