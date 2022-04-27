(AGENPARL) – mer 27 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/26/2022 09:15 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken attends the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright in Washington, D.C.

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon attends the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright in Washington, D.C.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

11:00 a.m. Under Secretary Nuland attends the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright in Washington, D.C.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNÁNDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

