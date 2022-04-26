(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/25/2022 08:23 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

5:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNÁNDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS YAEL

LEMPERT

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:30 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this