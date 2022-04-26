(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
04/25/2022 08:23 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill.
5:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNÁNDEZ
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED
ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS YAEL
LEMPERT
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
2:30 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.
