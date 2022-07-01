Penn State announces nontenure-line faculty promotions, effective July 1, 2022

(AGENPARL) – STATE COLLEGE ven 01 luglio 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The following is a list of nontenure-line faculty promotions at Penn State, effective July 1, 2022. The University announced promotions for tenured and tenure-line faculty earlier this year.

The following individuals have been promoted to assistant teaching professor:

Jeff Barr , Division of Business, Engineering, and Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State Altoona

Jordan Bittner , Division of Business, Engineering, and Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State Altoona

Valerie Braman , Department of Labor and Employment Relations, College of the Liberal Arts

Christine Chichester , Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts

Thomas Cody , School of Music, College of Arts and Architecture

Theresa Cummins , Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Health and Human Development

Chunyuan Di , Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts

Deb Dreisbach , Division of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Penn State Berks

William Fine , Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts

Jared Frederick , Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona

Deborah Gaydos , mathematics, Penn State Greater Allegheny

Catie Grant , Department of Telecommunications and Media Industries, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

Erik Johnson , School of Theatre, College of Arts and Architecture

Jill Johnson , School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Frank King , Department of Health Policy and Administration, College of Health and Human Development

Ashu Kumar , information sciences and technology, Penn State Beaver

Elise Lindquist , Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development

Marc McCann , Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Health and Human Development

Nancy McClure , Department of Accounting, Smeal College of Business

Larry Musolino , mathematics, Penn State Lehigh Valley

Sharon Myers , Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts

Gary Neal , Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering

Marcy Nicholas , English, Penn State York

Natsuko Osada , Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts

Morella Ruscitti-Tovar , Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, College of the Liberal Arts

Frank Sorokach , business and economics, Penn State Scranton

Diane Spradling , business and economics, Penn State DuBois

Philip Stuczynski , Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Emily Wiggins , Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, Penn State College of the Liberal Arts

, Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, Penn State College of the Liberal Arts Jia Yu, Department of Asian Studies, Penn State College of the Liberal Arts

The following individuals have been promoted to associate teaching professor:

Patricia Aguilera-Hermida , School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Brittany Anderson , School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Brad Baumgartner , Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts

Amine Benkiran , Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science

Chris Bonner , Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Abington

Cathy Braasch , Department of Architecture, College of Arts and Architecture

Laurie Breakey , business and economics, Penn State DuBois

Joseph Bueter , Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts

Priyangi Bulathsinhala , Department of Statistics, Eberly College of Science

Rodrigo Cardenas , Department of Psychology, College of the Liberal Arts

Stacey Corle , Division of Education, Human Development and Social Sciences, Penn State Altoona

Patrick Cosby , School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Megan Costello , College of Information Sciences and Technology

Barbara Dehart , Department of Biology, Eberly College of Science

Ola El-Rashiedy , Division of Science and Engineering, Penn State Abington

Maria Enriquez , School of Humanities, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Mahfuza Farooque , Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering

Joey Fleck , Department of Learning and Performance Systems, College of Education

Melanie Ford , School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

George Gehring , School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Nick Giacobe , College of Information Sciences and Technology

Allie Goldstein , Department of Education Policy Studies, College of Education

Ahmet Guler , Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts

Linda Hajec , Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Derek Hall , Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Heather Hamilton , School of Humanities, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Christopher Harben , Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Sarah Henneboehl , Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures, College of the Liberal Arts

Erika Hirano-Cook , Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts

Eileen Kowalski , Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development

Christine Krewson , Division of Science and Engineering, Penn State Abington

Taylor Lake , Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts

Daonian Liu , Division of Engineering, Business and Computing, Penn State Berks

Tiffany MacQuarrie , English, Penn State Beaver

Joie Marhefka , engineering, Penn State New Kensington

Efraí n Marim ó n , Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education

Lavarr McBride , criminal justice, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus

Maung Min , business and economics, Penn State Lehigh Valley

Lori Miraldi , School of Engineering Design, Technology and Professional Programs, College of Engineering

Eugene Morgan , Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Anthony Nelson , Department of Psychology, College of the Liberal Arts

Steven Nozaki , School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Meghan Owenz , Division of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Penn State Berks

Kristen Pearson , Division of Education, Human Development and Social Sciences, Penn State Altoona

Lee Peterson , Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona

Katrina Porter , science, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus

Shobha Potlakayala , School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Eric Robbins , Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Daniel Schank , School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Martha Sherman , Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts

Michael Smitka , Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science

Karin Sprow Forte , School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Michael Steward , Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science

Karen Stylianides , health and human development, Penn State Hazleton

Lena Surzhko Harned , School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Michael Swogger , School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College

Amy Thul , Department of Health Policy and Administration, College of Health and Human Development

Patrick Tunno , School of Engineering Design, Technology and Professional Programs, College of Engineering

Raymond Watkins , Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts

Kelly Webb , Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development

Johnathan White , arts and humanities, Penn State Greater Allegheny

Jason Whitney , Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education

Jason Williams , School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Tara Wyckoff , Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

Lecinda Yevchak , Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts

Nicole Young , mathematics, Penn State Hazleton

Anita Yuskauskas , health and human development, Penn State Lehigh Valley

, health and human development, Penn State Lehigh Valley Jianing Zhi, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

The following individuals have been promoted to teaching professor:

Nicole Andel , English, Penn State Schuylkill

Harold Aurand , history, Penn State Schuylkill

Catherine Baumgardner , School of Public Policy, College of the Liberal Arts

E. Christopher Byrne , Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science

David Clippinger , School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Daniel Costantino , Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science

Karen Eppley , Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education

Catherine Fiorillo , theatre and speech, Penn State Schuylkill

Sharon Gallagher , School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Beatriz Glick , Spanish, Penn State Hazleton

Steven Hair , Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science

Nestor Handzy , Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science

Michael Hills , College of Information Sciences and Technology

Amber Jackson , Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts

Amy Linch , Department of Political Science, College of the Liberal Arts

Jason Litzenberg , Department of Applied Linguistics, College of the Liberal Arts

Nikki Mattson , Department of Applied Linguistics, College of the Liberal Arts

Jonathan Needham , Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Abington

Jessica O'Hara , Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts

Douglas Page , Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona

Kirstin Purdy Drew , Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science

Michele Stine , Department of Biobehavioral Health, College of Health and Human Development

, Department of Biobehavioral Health, College of Health and Human Development Mary Vollero, arts and humanities, Penn State DuBois

The following individuals have been promoted to associate librarian:

Alexandria Chisholm , Reference and Instruction Librarian, Penn State Berks

Andrew Marshall, Head Librarian, Penn State Greater Allegheny

The following individual has been promoted to librarian:

William Minter, Digitization and Preservation, University Libraries and Scholarly Communications

The following individual has been promoted to assistant research professor:

Zachary Barkley, Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

The following individuals have been promoted to associate research professor:

Mohamed Almekkawy , Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering

Benjamin Stewart Beck , Applied Research Laboratory

Matthew Beckman , Department of Statistics, Eberly College of Science

Reid Berdanier , Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering

Sawyer Campbell , Department of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering

Daniel Finke , Applied Research Laboratory

Shanhai Ge , Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering

Fabien Grise , Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Eberly College of Science

Amanda Hanford , Applied Research Laboratory

Benjamin Jones , Department of Political Science, College of the Liberal Arts

Erin Kitt-Lewis , Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing

Ashley Linden-Carmichael , Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, College of Health and Human Development

Michael Manahan, Jr. , Applied Research Laboratory

Sherri Mason , School of Science, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

Felipe Montes , Department of Plant Science, College of Agricultural Sciences

, Department of Plant Science, College of Agricultural Sciences Susan Perrine, Department of Anthropology, College of the Liberal Arts

The following individuals have been promoted to research professor:

Suresh Iyer , Larson Transportation Institute, College of Engineering

Cheryl Keller , Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Eberly College of Science

Gang Ning , Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences

Bed Poudel , Department of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Xiaoxing Wang , Energy Institute, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Neela Yennawar , Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences

, Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences Gary Zajac, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts

The following individual has been promoted to assistant clinical professor:

Kenneth Friedhoff, School of Theatre, College of Arts and Architecture

The following individuals have been promoted to associate clinical professor:

Chelsea Hammond , Department of Marketing, Smeal College of Business

Kyle Kaplan , Department of Risk Management, Smeal College of Business

Jason Lunn , Department of Finance, Smeal College of Business

Heather Lu

, Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems, Smeal College of Business Mallory Meehan , Department of Risk Management, Smeal College of Business

, Department of Risk Management, Smeal College of Business Christopher Solo, Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems, Smeal College of Business

The following individual has been promoted to clinical professor:

Nancy Mahon, Department of Accounting, Smeal College of Business

The following individual has been promoted to senior instructor:

Michelle LaClair, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Medicine

The following individual has been promoted to assistant professor:

Robert Kerris, Department of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine

The following individuals have been promoted to associate professor:

Vamsi Alli , Department of Surgery, College of Medicine

, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine Mandee Baumer , Penn State Law

, Penn State Law Christoph Brehm , Department of Surgery, College of Medicine

, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine Jessica Butts , Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine

, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine Rachel Casas , Department of Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine Melissa Coleman , Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine Ami DeWaters , Department of Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine Michele Ferenci , Department of Radiation Oncology, College of Medicine

, Department of Radiation Oncology, College of Medicine Tanya Flohr , Department of Surgery, College of Medicine

, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine Krishne Gowda , Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine

, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine Shannon Grap , Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine Mary Joyce Green , Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine Sarah Kawasaki , Department of Behavioral Health, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Behavioral Health, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine John Kelleher , Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine

, Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine Ashutosh Kumar , Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine

, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine Jayson Loeffert , Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine

, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine Andrew Lutzkanin , Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine Gayatra Mainali , Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine

, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine Kathryn McGillen , Department of Radiology, College of Medicine

, Department of Radiology, College of Medicine Tao Ouyang , Department of Radiology, College of Medicine

, Department of Radiology, College of Medicine Catharine Paules , Department of Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine Shayne Roberts , Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine Natasha Romanoski , Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine

, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine Meredith Schade , Department of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine

, Department of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine Weibin Shi , Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine

, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine Madhavi Singh , Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine Dongxiao Sun , Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine

, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine Thomas Verbeek , Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine

, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine Duane Williams , Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine

, Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine Lichong Xu, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine

The following individuals have been promoted to professor: