Penn State announces nontenure-line faculty promotions, effective July 1, 2022

By Redazione
Redazione

(AGENPARL) – STATE COLLEGE ven 01 luglio 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —  The following is a list of nontenure-line faculty promotions at Penn State, effective July 1, 2022. The University announced promotions for tenured and tenure-line faculty earlier this year. 

The following individuals have been promoted to assistant teaching professor:

  • Jeff Barr, Division of Business, Engineering, and Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State Altoona
  • Jordan Bittner, Division of Business, Engineering, and Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State Altoona
  • Valerie Braman, Department of Labor and Employment Relations, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Christine Chichester, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Thomas Cody, School of Music, College of Arts and Architecture
  • Theresa Cummins, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Health and Human Development
  • Chunyuan Di, Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Deb Dreisbach, Division of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Penn State Berks
  • William Fine, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Jared Frederick, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona
  • Deborah Gaydos, mathematics, Penn State Greater Allegheny
  • Catie Grant, Department of Telecommunications and Media Industries, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications
  • Erik Johnson, School of Theatre, College of Arts and Architecture
  • Jill Johnson, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Frank King, Department of Health Policy and Administration, College of Health and Human Development
  • Ashu Kumar, information sciences and technology, Penn State Beaver
  • Elise Lindquist, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development
  • Marc McCann, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Health and Human Development
  • Nancy McClure, Department of Accounting, Smeal College of Business
  • Larry Musolino, mathematics, Penn State Lehigh Valley  
  • Sharon Myers, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Gary Neal, Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering
  • Marcy Nicholas, English, Penn State York
  • Natsuko Osada, Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts  
  • Morella Ruscitti-Tovar, Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, College of the Liberal Arts  
  • Frank Sorokach, business and economics, Penn State Scranton
  • Diane Spradling, business and economics, Penn State DuBois
  • Philip Stuczynski, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Emily Wiggins, Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, Penn State College of the Liberal Arts
  • Jia Yu, Department of Asian Studies, Penn State College of the Liberal Arts

The following individuals have been promoted to associate teaching professor:

  • Patricia Aguilera-Hermida, School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Brittany Anderson, School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Brad Baumgartner, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Amine Benkiran, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
  • Chris Bonner, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Abington
  • Cathy Braasch, Department of Architecture, College of Arts and Architecture
  • Laurie Breakey, business and economics, Penn State DuBois
  • Joseph Bueter, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Priyangi Bulathsinhala, Department of Statistics, Eberly College of Science
  • Rodrigo Cardenas, Department of Psychology, College of the Liberal Arts  
  • Stacey Corle, Division of Education, Human Development and Social Sciences, Penn State Altoona
  • Patrick Cosby, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Megan Costello, College of Information Sciences and Technology
  • Barbara Dehart, Department of Biology, Eberly College of Science
  • Ola El-Rashiedy, Division of Science and Engineering, Penn State Abington
  • Maria Enriquez, School of Humanities, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Mahfuza Farooque, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering
  • Joey Fleck, Department of Learning and Performance Systems, College of Education
  • Melanie Ford, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • George Gehring, School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Nick Giacobe, College of Information Sciences and Technology
  • Allie Goldstein, Department of Education Policy Studies, College of Education
  • Ahmet Guler, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Linda Hajec, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Derek Hall, Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
  • Heather Hamilton, School of Humanities, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Christopher Harben, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Sarah Henneboehl, Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Erika Hirano-Cook, Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Eileen Kowalski, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development
  • Christine Krewson, Division of Science and Engineering, Penn State Abington
  • Taylor Lake, Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Daonian Liu, Division of Engineering, Business and Computing, Penn State Berks
  • Tiffany MacQuarrie, English, Penn State Beaver
  • Joie Marhefka, engineering, Penn State New Kensington
  • Efraín Marimón, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education
  • Lavarr McBride, criminal justice, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus
  • Maung Min, business and economics, Penn State Lehigh Valley
  • Lori Miraldi, School of Engineering Design, Technology and Professional Programs, College of Engineering
  • Eugene Morgan, Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
  • Anthony Nelson, Department of Psychology, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Steven Nozaki, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Meghan Owenz, Division of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Penn State Berks
  • Kristen Pearson, Division of Education, Human Development and Social Sciences, Penn State Altoona
  • Lee Peterson, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona
  • Katrina Porter, science, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus
  • Shobha Potlakayala, School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Eric Robbins, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Daniel Schank, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Martha Sherman, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Michael Smitka, Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science
  • Karin Sprow Forte, School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Michael Steward, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
  • Karen Stylianides, health and human development, Penn State Hazleton
  • Lena Surzhko Harned, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Michael Swogger, School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
  • Amy Thul, Department of Health Policy and Administration, College of Health and Human Development
  • Patrick Tunno, School of Engineering Design, Technology and Professional Programs, College of Engineering
  • Raymond Watkins, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts  
  • Kelly Webb, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development
  • Johnathan White, arts and humanities, Penn State Greater Allegheny
  • Jason Whitney, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education
  • Jason Williams, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Tara Wyckoff, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications
  • Lecinda Yevchak, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Nicole Young, mathematics, Penn State Hazleton
  • Anita Yuskauskas, health and human development, Penn State Lehigh Valley
  • Jianing Zhi, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

The following individuals have been promoted to teaching professor:

  • Nicole Andel, English, Penn State Schuylkill
  • Harold Aurand, history, Penn State Schuylkill
  • Catherine Baumgardner, School of Public Policy, College of the Liberal Arts
  • E. Christopher Byrne, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
  • David  Clippinger, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Daniel Costantino, Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science
  • Karen Eppley, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education
  • Catherine Fiorillo, theatre and speech, Penn State Schuylkill
  • Sharon Gallagher, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Beatriz Glick, Spanish, Penn State Hazleton
  • Steven Hair, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
  • Nestor Handzy, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
  • Michael Hills, College of Information Sciences and Technology
  • Amber Jackson, Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Amy Linch, Department of Political Science, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Jason Litzenberg, Department of Applied Linguistics, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Nikki Mattson, Department of Applied Linguistics, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Jonathan Needham, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Abington
  • Jessica O’Hara, Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts  
  • Douglas Page, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona
  • Kirstin Purdy Drew, Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science
  • Michele Stine, Department of Biobehavioral Health, College of Health and Human Development
  • Mary Vollero, arts and humanities, Penn State DuBois

The following individuals have been promoted to associate librarian:

  • Alexandria Chisholm, Reference and Instruction Librarian, Penn State Berks
  • Andrew Marshall, Head Librarian, Penn State Greater Allegheny

The following individual has been promoted to librarian:

  • William Minter, Digitization and Preservation, University Libraries and Scholarly Communications

The following individual has been promoted to assistant research professor:

  • Zachary Barkley, Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

The following individuals have been promoted to associate research professor:

  • Mohamed Almekkawy, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering
  • Benjamin Stewart Beck, Applied Research Laboratory
  • Matthew Beckman, Department of Statistics, Eberly College of Science
  • Reid Berdanier, Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering
  • Sawyer Campbell, Department of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering
  • Daniel Finke, Applied Research Laboratory
  • Shanhai Ge, Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering
  • Fabien Grise, Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Eberly College of Science
  • Amanda Hanford, Applied Research Laboratory  
  • Benjamin Jones, Department of Political Science, College of the Liberal Arts
  • Erin Kitt-Lewis, Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing
  • Ashley Linden-Carmichael, Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, College of Health and Human Development
  • Michael Manahan, Jr., Applied Research Laboratory
  • Sherri Mason, School of Science, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
  • Felipe Montes, Department of Plant Science, College of Agricultural Sciences
  • Susan Perrine, Department of Anthropology, College of the Liberal Arts

The following individuals have been promoted to research professor: 

  • Suresh Iyer, Larson Transportation Institute, College of Engineering
  • Cheryl Keller, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Eberly College of Science
  • Gang Ning, Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences
  • Bed Poudel, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
  • Xiaoxing Wang, Energy Institute, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
  • Neela Yennawar, Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences
  • Gary Zajac, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts

The following individual has been promoted to assistant clinical professor: 

  • Kenneth Friedhoff, School of Theatre, College of Arts and Architecture

The following individuals have been promoted to associate clinical professor:

  • Chelsea Hammond, Department of Marketing, Smeal College of Business
  • Kyle Kaplan, Department of Risk Management, Smeal College of Business
  • Jason Lunn, Department of Finance, Smeal College of Business
  • Heather Lutz, Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems, Smeal College of Business
  • Mallory Meehan, Department of Risk Management, Smeal College of Business
  • Christopher Solo, Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems, Smeal College of Business

The following individual has been promoted to clinical professor:

  • Nancy Mahon, Department of Accounting, Smeal College of Business

The following individual has been promoted to senior instructor:

  • Michelle LaClair, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Medicine

The following individual has been promoted to assistant professor:

  • Robert Kerris, Department of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine

The following individuals have been promoted to associate professor:

  • Vamsi Alli, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
  • Mandee Baumer, Penn State Law
  • Christoph Brehm, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
  • Jessica Butts, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
  • Rachel Casas, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Melissa Coleman, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Ami DeWaters, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Michele Ferenci, Department of Radiation Oncology, College of Medicine
  • Tanya Flohr, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
  • Krishne Gowda, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine
  • Shannon Grap, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Mary Joyce Green, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Sarah Kawasaki, Department of Behavioral Health, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
  • John Kelleher, Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine
  • Ashutosh Kumar, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine
  • Jayson Loeffert, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
  • Andrew Lutzkanin, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Gayatra Mainali, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine
  • Kathryn McGillen, Department of Radiology, College of Medicine
  • Tao Ouyang, Department of Radiology, College of Medicine
  • Catharine Paules, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Shayne Roberts, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Natasha Romanoski, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
  • Meredith Schade, Department of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
  • Weibin Shi, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
  • Madhavi Singh, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Dongxiao Sun, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine
  • Thomas Verbeek, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Duane Williams, Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine
  • Lichong Xu, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine

The following individuals have been promoted to professor:

  • Faisal Aziz, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
  • Franklin Berkey, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Aman Dhawan, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
  • Jill Eckert, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Fauzia Mahr, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine
  • Jennifer McCall-Hosenfeld, Department of Medicine, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Medicine
  • Marsha Novick, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Jaimey Pauli, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, College of Medicine
  • Michael Sather, Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine
  • Arati Sharma, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine
  • Lauren Van Scoy, Department of Medicine, Department of Humanities, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Medicine
  • Tiffany Whitcomb, Department of Comparative Medicine, College of Medicine
  • Christopher Zacko, Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine

Fonte/Source: https://www.psu.edu/news/academics/story/penn-state-announces-nontenure-line-faculty-promotions-effective-july-1-2022

