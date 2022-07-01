Penn State announces nontenure-line faculty promotions, effective July 1, 2022

(AGENPARL) – STATE COLLEGE ven 01 luglio 2022
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The following is a list of nontenure-line faculty promotions at Penn State, effective July 1, 2022. The University announced promotions for tenured and tenure-line faculty earlier this year.
The following individuals have been promoted to assistant teaching professor:
- Jeff Barr, Division of Business, Engineering, and Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State Altoona
- Jordan Bittner, Division of Business, Engineering, and Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State Altoona
- Valerie Braman, Department of Labor and Employment Relations, College of the Liberal Arts
- Christine Chichester, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
- Thomas Cody, School of Music, College of Arts and Architecture
- Theresa Cummins, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Health and Human Development
- Chunyuan Di, Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts
- Deb Dreisbach, Division of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Penn State Berks
- William Fine, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
- Jared Frederick, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona
- Deborah Gaydos, mathematics, Penn State Greater Allegheny
- Catie Grant, Department of Telecommunications and Media Industries, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications
- Erik Johnson, School of Theatre, College of Arts and Architecture
- Jill Johnson, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Frank King, Department of Health Policy and Administration, College of Health and Human Development
- Ashu Kumar, information sciences and technology, Penn State Beaver
- Elise Lindquist, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development
- Marc McCann, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Health and Human Development
- Nancy McClure, Department of Accounting, Smeal College of Business
- Larry Musolino, mathematics, Penn State Lehigh Valley
- Sharon Myers, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
- Gary Neal, Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering
- Marcy Nicholas, English, Penn State York
- Natsuko Osada, Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts
- Morella Ruscitti-Tovar, Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, College of the Liberal Arts
- Frank Sorokach, business and economics, Penn State Scranton
- Diane Spradling, business and economics, Penn State DuBois
- Philip Stuczynski, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Emily Wiggins, Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, Penn State College of the Liberal Arts
- Jia Yu, Department of Asian Studies, Penn State College of the Liberal Arts
The following individuals have been promoted to associate teaching professor:
- Patricia Aguilera-Hermida, School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Brittany Anderson, School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Brad Baumgartner, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
- Amine Benkiran, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
- Chris Bonner, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Abington
- Cathy Braasch, Department of Architecture, College of Arts and Architecture
- Laurie Breakey, business and economics, Penn State DuBois
- Joseph Bueter, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
- Priyangi Bulathsinhala, Department of Statistics, Eberly College of Science
- Rodrigo Cardenas, Department of Psychology, College of the Liberal Arts
- Stacey Corle, Division of Education, Human Development and Social Sciences, Penn State Altoona
- Patrick Cosby, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Megan Costello, College of Information Sciences and Technology
- Barbara Dehart, Department of Biology, Eberly College of Science
- Ola El-Rashiedy, Division of Science and Engineering, Penn State Abington
- Maria Enriquez, School of Humanities, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Mahfuza Farooque, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering
- Joey Fleck, Department of Learning and Performance Systems, College of Education
- Melanie Ford, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- George Gehring, School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Nick Giacobe, College of Information Sciences and Technology
- Allie Goldstein, Department of Education Policy Studies, College of Education
- Ahmet Guler, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts
- Linda Hajec, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Derek Hall, Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Heather Hamilton, School of Humanities, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Christopher Harben, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Sarah Henneboehl, Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures, College of the Liberal Arts
- Erika Hirano-Cook, Department of Asian Studies, College of the Liberal Arts
- Eileen Kowalski, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development
- Christine Krewson, Division of Science and Engineering, Penn State Abington
- Taylor Lake, Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts
- Daonian Liu, Division of Engineering, Business and Computing, Penn State Berks
- Tiffany MacQuarrie, English, Penn State Beaver
- Joie Marhefka, engineering, Penn State New Kensington
- Efraín Marimón, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education
- Lavarr McBride, criminal justice, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus
- Maung Min, business and economics, Penn State Lehigh Valley
- Lori Miraldi, School of Engineering Design, Technology and Professional Programs, College of Engineering
- Eugene Morgan, Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Anthony Nelson, Department of Psychology, College of the Liberal Arts
- Steven Nozaki, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Meghan Owenz, Division of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Penn State Berks
- Kristen Pearson, Division of Education, Human Development and Social Sciences, Penn State Altoona
- Lee Peterson, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona
- Katrina Porter, science, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus
- Shobha Potlakayala, School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Eric Robbins, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Daniel Schank, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Martha Sherman, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts
- Michael Smitka, Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science
- Karin Sprow Forte, School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Michael Steward, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
- Karen Stylianides, health and human development, Penn State Hazleton
- Lena Surzhko Harned, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Michael Swogger, School of Behavioral Sciences and Education, Penn State Harrisburg, The Capital College
- Amy Thul, Department of Health Policy and Administration, College of Health and Human Development
- Patrick Tunno, School of Engineering Design, Technology and Professional Programs, College of Engineering
- Raymond Watkins, Department of English, College of the Liberal Arts
- Kelly Webb, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Health and Human Development
- Johnathan White, arts and humanities, Penn State Greater Allegheny
- Jason Whitney, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education
- Jason Williams, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Tara Wyckoff, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications
- Lecinda Yevchak, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts
- Nicole Young, mathematics, Penn State Hazleton
- Anita Yuskauskas, health and human development, Penn State Lehigh Valley
- Jianing Zhi, Black School of Business, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
The following individuals have been promoted to teaching professor:
- Nicole Andel, English, Penn State Schuylkill
- Harold Aurand, history, Penn State Schuylkill
- Catherine Baumgardner, School of Public Policy, College of the Liberal Arts
- E. Christopher Byrne, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
- David Clippinger, School of Engineering, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Daniel Costantino, Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science
- Karen Eppley, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education
- Catherine Fiorillo, theatre and speech, Penn State Schuylkill
- Sharon Gallagher, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Beatriz Glick, Spanish, Penn State Hazleton
- Steven Hair, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
- Nestor Handzy, Department of Mathematics, Eberly College of Science
- Michael Hills, College of Information Sciences and Technology
- Amber Jackson, Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts
- Amy Linch, Department of Political Science, College of the Liberal Arts
- Jason Litzenberg, Department of Applied Linguistics, College of the Liberal Arts
- Nikki Mattson, Department of Applied Linguistics, College of the Liberal Arts
- Jonathan Needham, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Abington
- Jessica O’Hara, Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, College of the Liberal Arts
- Douglas Page, Division of Arts and Humanities, Penn State Altoona
- Kirstin Purdy Drew, Department of Physics, Eberly College of Science
- Michele Stine, Department of Biobehavioral Health, College of Health and Human Development
- Mary Vollero, arts and humanities, Penn State DuBois
The following individuals have been promoted to associate librarian:
- Alexandria Chisholm, Reference and Instruction Librarian, Penn State Berks
- Andrew Marshall, Head Librarian, Penn State Greater Allegheny
The following individual has been promoted to librarian:
- William Minter, Digitization and Preservation, University Libraries and Scholarly Communications
The following individual has been promoted to assistant research professor:
- Zachary Barkley, Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
The following individuals have been promoted to associate research professor:
- Mohamed Almekkawy, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering
- Benjamin Stewart Beck, Applied Research Laboratory
- Matthew Beckman, Department of Statistics, Eberly College of Science
- Reid Berdanier, Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering
- Sawyer Campbell, Department of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering
- Daniel Finke, Applied Research Laboratory
- Shanhai Ge, Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering
- Fabien Grise, Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Eberly College of Science
- Amanda Hanford, Applied Research Laboratory
- Benjamin Jones, Department of Political Science, College of the Liberal Arts
- Erin Kitt-Lewis, Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing
- Ashley Linden-Carmichael, Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, College of Health and Human Development
- Michael Manahan, Jr., Applied Research Laboratory
- Sherri Mason, School of Science, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Felipe Montes, Department of Plant Science, College of Agricultural Sciences
- Susan Perrine, Department of Anthropology, College of the Liberal Arts
The following individuals have been promoted to research professor:
- Suresh Iyer, Larson Transportation Institute, College of Engineering
- Cheryl Keller, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Eberly College of Science
- Gang Ning, Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences
- Bed Poudel, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Xiaoxing Wang, Energy Institute, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
- Neela Yennawar, Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences
- Gary Zajac, Department of Sociology, College of the Liberal Arts
The following individual has been promoted to assistant clinical professor:
- Kenneth Friedhoff, School of Theatre, College of Arts and Architecture
The following individuals have been promoted to associate clinical professor:
- Chelsea Hammond, Department of Marketing, Smeal College of Business
- Kyle Kaplan, Department of Risk Management, Smeal College of Business
- Jason Lunn, Department of Finance, Smeal College of Business
- Heather Lutz, Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems, Smeal College of Business
- Mallory Meehan, Department of Risk Management, Smeal College of Business
- Christopher Solo, Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems, Smeal College of Business
The following individual has been promoted to clinical professor:
- Nancy Mahon, Department of Accounting, Smeal College of Business
The following individual has been promoted to senior instructor:
- Michelle LaClair, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Medicine
The following individual has been promoted to assistant professor:
- Robert Kerris, Department of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine
The following individuals have been promoted to associate professor:
- Vamsi Alli, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
- Mandee Baumer, Penn State Law
- Christoph Brehm, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
- Jessica Butts, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
- Rachel Casas, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
- Melissa Coleman, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
- Ami DeWaters, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
- Michele Ferenci, Department of Radiation Oncology, College of Medicine
- Tanya Flohr, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
- Krishne Gowda, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine
- Shannon Grap, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
- Mary Joyce Green, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
- Sarah Kawasaki, Department of Behavioral Health, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
- John Kelleher, Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine
- Ashutosh Kumar, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine
- Jayson Loeffert, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
- Andrew Lutzkanin, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
- Gayatra Mainali, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Neurology, College of Medicine
- Kathryn McGillen, Department of Radiology, College of Medicine
- Tao Ouyang, Department of Radiology, College of Medicine
- Catharine Paules, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine
- Shayne Roberts, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
- Natasha Romanoski, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
- Meredith Schade, Department of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
- Weibin Shi, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
- Madhavi Singh, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
- Dongxiao Sun, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine
- Thomas Verbeek, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
- Duane Williams, Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine
- Lichong Xu, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
The following individuals have been promoted to professor:
- Faisal Aziz, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine
- Franklin Berkey, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
- Aman Dhawan, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine
- Jill Eckert, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, College of Medicine
- Fauzia Mahr, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine
- Jennifer McCall-Hosenfeld, Department of Medicine, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Medicine
- Marsha Novick, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Family and Community Medicine, College of Medicine
- Jaimey Pauli, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, College of Medicine
- Michael Sather, Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine
- Arati Sharma, Department of Pharmacology, College of Medicine
- Lauren Van Scoy, Department of Medicine, Department of Humanities, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Medicine
- Tiffany Whitcomb, Department of Comparative Medicine, College of Medicine
- Christopher Zacko, Department of Neurosurgery, College of Medicine
Fonte/Source: https://www.psu.edu/news/academics/story/penn-state-announces-nontenure-line-faculty-promotions-effective-july-1-2022